Spy: Revealed — Sione's Wedding the TV series is coming

The original cast of Sione's Wedding.

Classic comedy movie Sione's Wedding is set for a TV series prequel.

The original 2006 movie and it's 2012 sequel were huge successes. Now the original creators Oscar Kightley and James Griffin are bringing it back with Duckrockers.

The series will turn the clock back to the 80s, in a coming-of-age story of five young Pasifika "boppers", starring teenage versions of the movie characters.

Spy understands TVNZ will announce the new series at their big season rollout next month and it is due to screen next year. That comes after NZ On Air granted more than $4 million for the South Pacific Pictures-produced eight-part series.

The mega-successful original movie centred around four Samoan best friends known as the Duckrockers. There was lady's man Michael, party boy Sefa, good boy Albert, and weird Stanley. After naughty behaviour from past weddings, the minister of their local Samoan church rules that the four are to be banned from the wedding of Michael's younger brother, Sione.

Oscar Kightley and Teuila Blakely are returning behind the scenes. Will they also appear on screen?

Kightley, 52, starred as Albert in the original, and is understood to be directing. Teuila Blakely, who played Leilani in the first two movies, is understood to be on board as a writer.

The show looks to be in good hands — Griffin, 60, is the master of prequels, having taken Outrageous Fortune back decades to where it all began in Westside. Antonia Prebble famously transitioned into Rita West on Westside, the grandmother of her character Loretta West in Outrageous Fortune.

Casting is understood to have begun for the new five leads, which will be a big opportunity for Pasifika teenage actors, with filming due early next year.