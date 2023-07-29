Spy: Jono Kenyon gets his kit off

Actor Jono Kenyon. Photo / Supplied

Jono Kenyon is going back to the future when he gets his kit off on stage for a reboot of Ladies Night during a nationwide tour that starts in September.

The actor tells Spy that he used to run a company that hosted hen parties around Auckland.

“I never had to strip but I certainly saw my fair share of male strippers perform during my time, so it has somewhat come full circle.”

Kenyon, 33, also got his kit off on Step Dave, where he says he had a stellar team making his butt look presentable with lighting and angles.

“The stage will be a different beast that will need taming. Perhaps I’ll take a bottle of tanning oil with me on tour for safety.”

In 1987, 10 years before the movie The Full Monty came out, the New Zealand play Ladies Night, a comedy about a bunch of unlikely blokes who end up stripping, was created by Anthony McCarten and Stephen Sinclair. The show became a global theatrical hit that has been translated into 16 languages and remains New Zealand’s most commercially successful play of all time.

Jono Kenyon will tour with the reboot of Ladies Night in September. Photo / Supplied

In 1998, McCarten and Sinclair launched a £180 million ($373 million) British lawsuit against the producers of The Full Monty, claiming it infringed on their play. The lawsuit was settled out of court.

Kenyon says director Daniel Pengelly will add a modern touch to the show about men transforming themselves from having a beer belly to a six-pack and the soundtrack they strip to will be a big part of that.

He has heard that previous versions of the show got quite rowdy with the audience at times dancing in the aisles.

“I have a feeling we’re in for a wild ride,” he says.

Kenyon is playing Craig, the leader of the group, who encourages all the boys to put on a strip show to get them out of their financial woes.

Former The Strip star Mike Edward is playing Barry, former Commonwealth Games gymnast Reid McGowan is Norman, Dion Murphy who runs Men of Steel on Karangahape Rd, is Wes and veteran actor Mark Wright is playing the sleazy club owner who hosts the boys. Kenyon says he brings a wealth of experience to the group.

Front and centre in the audience will be Kenyon’s partner of five years, Ashley Taylor, who he met during the six years he spent living in the US.

“Ashley has never seen me on stage before, only on the telly which has a much less ‘immediate’ impact, so she is excited to see the show live,” says Kenyon.

“She has been recommending body rolls and other moves I could do to get the audience going, so she’s all for it! Full disclosure, she has indeed seen my butt before so the surprise may not be as effective on her.”