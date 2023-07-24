Mike Edward will play stripper Barry in 'Ladies' Night'.

New Zealand’s sexiest and most successful comedy is about to get its gear off again, in a nationwide tour this September and October.

In Ladies’ Night, Kiwi blokes dare each other to put on a male strip show after falling down on their luck and needing some extra cash.

A spur-of-the-moment idea rapidly becomes a reality as the venue is booked and the seats are sold.

With the terrifying prospect of actually having to strip, Craig, Barry, Norm, Wes and Gavin set about transforming themselves from beer belly to six-pack. Follow them on their journey as they get to grips with the finer points of seduction, stripping and the perfect wax job. Think Magic Mike with a double shot of Kiwi humour.

Ladies’ Night features Mike Edward (Shortland Street, Power Rangers, The Brokenwood Mysteries, Spartacus) as head stripper Barry and Mark Wright (Shortland Street, Power Rangers) as Bernie, the sleazy nightclub owner.

Edward launched his career in 1993 with an appearance in Ladies’ Night 2 – plucked from relative obscurity as a muscle-bound decathlete with an interest in the stage.

Edward, who has headed up the Dust Palace circus theatre for the past 15 years, says he can relate to Barry, feeling a little physically broken after years of stunt and aerial work, including stunts on James Cameron’s Avatar, yet still grafting his way in the world.

Written in 1987 by Anthony McCarten and Stephen Sinclair, Ladies’ Night was a global theatrical hit. It has been translated into 16 languages and remains New Zealand’s most commercially successful play.

Mark Wright seeks some advice on the perfect male physique ahead of starring in 'Ladies' Night'. Photo / Joshua Apperley

The Details

What: Ladies’ Night

When: Saturday, October 14, 7.30pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: regent.co.nz