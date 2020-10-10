Spy: Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins reveal their favourite Auckland hot spots

Spy peeks into the Little Black Books of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Judith Collins opened their Little Black Books to share with Spy their favourite things and places in the City of Sails.

The PM says date nights with fiance Clarke Gayford are few and far between given a baby and a rather busy job - but gave away the couple's rendezvous spot as Coco's Cantina on K Rd for its perfect mix of friendly and private.

The Leader of the Opposition's favourite romantic dinner destination with husband David Wong-Tung is Volare Restaurant at The Gardens in Manurewa. Collins says they love the atmosphere, food and service.

Orphan's Kitchen restaurant on Ponsonby Road. Photo / Getty Images

When it's time to breathe some fresh air and head to a park, Ardern says that these days, it's anywhere that has a slide. She's grateful the Super City has plenty and also that it is full of patient parents who don't mind someone who hogs the slide.

Collins can't beat the nature at Omana Regional Park in Maraetai which she says has lovely bush walks and beautiful sea views.

For the best coffee hit in town, Ardern says her neighbourhood of Mt Albert has some great options and she enjoys popping in to see the team at Crave, Kind or Peel to Pip.

It's the coffee beans at The Pizza Box in Papakura that give Collins a spring to her step for the day.

For the place with the naughtiest calorie load of the treat you know you shouldn't eat, Ardern says her list could be long. She limits herself to takeout from Electric Chicken and Duck Island Ice Cream. The PM also has a penchant for the crumpets at Orphans Kitchen in Ponsonby.

Meanwhile, Collins does not need to travel far from her own kitchen for her sweet tooth. She is quite the baker and may soon be taking orders for her own favourite, "Judith's World Famous Cheesecake".

Ardern's favourite annual event on the Auckland calendar is The Auckland Arts Festival, which she says is a great way to support Kiwi artists. She says she never manages to get to as many events she would like.

Collins has sport front of mind and likes to watch it on centre court. Sadly her "can't miss" event is the ASB Tennis Classic at Stanley St, and like many tennis fans, she would have been disappointed this week that next year's tournament has been cancelled due to Covid.

Ardern's best place to enjoy live music is the Civic. She saw Aldous Harding there three years ago. Her second favourite is Tāpapakanga Regional Park in East Auckland, which she calls "the most beautiful setting for Splore".

Collins likes her music arena style, which she says was Mt Smart before the pandemic. Hopefully some big acts return to the stage soon.

Omana Regional Park in Maraetai. Photo / File

As for watching the America's Cup, Ardern says her best vantage point will be the waterfront. She remembers at the last America's Cup, popping down to Shed 10 to watch with hundreds of others on big screens. "Anywhere that Kiwis come to watch together, will be amazing." she says.

As for Collins, when she cheers on Team NZ it will in Maraetai, which she says has a clear view of the action.

And finally what do both leaders love and loathe most about Auckland?

Ardern loves Auckland in the summer, especially the amazing events across the city in parks, at our beaches and on the waterfront. Rather than a loathe, she said, the only thing she misses is wide open spaces. But she added it was lucky you don't have to go far to find them.

Collins loves Auckland for its beautiful harbour views - and the thing she loathes most about the city is the traffic congestion. Hopefully Auckland Transport hear that one.