More job losses: Auckland Council and Auckland Transport shedding staff

More jobs losses are on the cards at Auckland Council. Photo / Doug Sherring

Work is underway to cut more than 100 roles at Auckland Transport - and Auckland Council is preparing another round of job cuts.

AT chief executive Shane Ellison has announced about 115 roles will be disestablished, but said there are gaps in other parts of the council-controlled organisation that impacted staff can apply for.

The Herald understands the council is planning another round of job losses in response to a $500 million Covid-driven hole in this year's emergency budget.

Yesterday, The Warehouse announced hundreds of jobs losses at 92 stores throughout the country. First Union said it had been told about 600 staff would go as a result of a restructure.

In an email sent to stakeholders last week, Ellison said Covid-19 had imposed tight controls on recruiting staff and contractors, seeing the workforce reduced by 144 from 2069 to 1925 people.

Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison. Photo / file

He said a further 6 per cent of roles are proposed to be disestablished, but the loss of contractors and resignations in priority areas meant many of those affected by the restructure are likely to be offered new roles.

"We will be adopting a flexible approach to these changes to mitigate the impact to our people," Ellison said.

Areas being targeted for fewer roles at AT are in project delivery, assets and maintenance teams, business technology and the stakeholder, communications and communities functions.

Council bosses have made it clear the council has to cut jobs, and fast, in response to a $500 million hole in the budget.

In May, council chief executive Stephen Town said the council had to cut running costs by $120 million, noting staff are the largest cost of the organisation. A comprehensive operating review had to start kicking in by August, he said.

Acting chief executive Patricia Reade emailed staff in July to say fulltime staff numbers would be cut from 6500 to about 6000. These numbers are on top of 600 part-time staff who had already been let go.

National Party leader Judith Collins has promised a review of Auckland Council if her party wins the election, accusing the organisation of failing to deliver for Aucklanders.

The review would be complete by September next year with new legislation in place by March 2022, she said.