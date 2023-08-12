Ardie Savea in ASAV. Photo / Supplied

All Blacks star Ardie Savea’s clothing range is back and has taken its inspiration from great sporting teams from the 1990s - the All Blacks and Team NZ.

In March, Spy reported that Savea and wife Saskia had rested their streetwear brand ASAV, which they started four years ago.

Saskia told Spy that they were resting the brand after their third child Kove was born last September and due to Ardie and the family going to Japan for his rugby sabbatical after the Rugby World Cup in France.

“We wanted to focus on our family and rugby,” they said at the time. “We are unsure at this stage whether we will launch again.”

But ASAV has made a comeback with a collaboration with Australian clothing merchant YKTR (You Know The Rules).

The debut collection capsule dropped last Thursday, days before the AB’s second Bledisloe Cup game against the Wallabies.

Savea did shout-outs on his own social media as did YKTR.

The capsule - labelled ASAV Sailing Club - is based on Team NZ and the All Blacks’ success in the 90s - the decade Savea was born.

Two mint green, red and white detailed styles, including a windbreaker, and two black with white and red detailed styles, including a rugby jersey, are for sale in the limited edition drop.

The colours are nods to Steinlager, who sponsored both teams.

In June, Steinlager collaborated with iconic Kiwi streetwear label Huffer on a range of puffer jackets and tops - also reminiscent of the retro style and colour ways of ASAV’s and YKTR’s.

Steinlager was unaware of the new ASAV range.

“While we weren’t aware of this, imitation is said to be the sincerest form of flattery,” a spokesperson told Spy.

“Steinlager is proud to have unconditionally supported the All Blacks since 1986 and to have been a supporter of Emirates Team New Zealand over the years.

Sir Peter Blake, skipper of Steinlager the overall winner of the Whitbread Round The World Yacht Race, 1990, raises the Whitbread trophy above his head as his crew celebrate. Photo / Getty Images

“Our own Steinlager X Huffer retro collaboration has been hugely successful and has sold out.”

ASAV and YKTR did not return comment on the similarities of the ranges.

The ASAV Sailing Club black rugby jersey has sold out at $165, the rest of the range is still available.