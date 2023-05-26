Ardie Savea returns to action for the Hurricanes this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Ardie Savea has revealed he is not a regular Super Rugby watcher outside of what is required for his reviews and analysis each week, with other demands away from the pitch taking priority.

The Hurricanes captain was out of action last weekend when his side met the Chiefs in Hamilton as he was due to observe an All Blacks rest week. So instead of being Ardie Savea the rugby star, he got to spend the week as Ardie Savea the father and husband — a role he cherishes every moment of.

The Hurricanes got plenty of backlash for their approach to the All Blacks rest weeks as they chose to field Savea and fellow All Blacks Jordie Barrett and Tyrel Lomax against winless Moana Pasifika, then rest them against the Chiefs the following week.

However, coach Jason Holland said the breaks had been timed to allow the players to refresh ahead of what they hope will be a long playoff run and, speaking to Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave, Savea said that was exactly what he used the time off for.

“There’s been a lot of ums and ahs about the rest week. People say it’s rest, but we call it a refresh. All it was was that I became a dad and helped my wife at home, doing things I don’t usually do when I’m at work, so I’m grateful for the time,” Savea said.

“I try to help out with my wife and just do the simple things — dropping the kids at school and picking them up, that time’s precious and sometimes we take it for granted. Obviously, we’re here doing work; last week was a time when I could do that.

“I can understand from a fan’s point of view that they want to see the best players or the best team playing every week, especially the All Blacks boys, but that’s out of our control. We just trust it, there’s always a method behind the madness, but I totally understand it from a fan’s perspective.”

When asked about potential All Blacks bolters to have put their hands up for selection this season, he named Hurricanes teammates Cam Roigard and Du’Plessis Kirifi as candidates but admitted he wasn’t one to watch a lot of rugby when not required.

“To be honest mate, I don’t really watch any Super Rugby apart from the games I play, and the reviews and analysis I do,” Savea said.

“Obviously there are bolters and people that are playing awesome in Super Rugby. From the Hurricanes, there’s a few great guys having great seasons; Cam Roigard is playing awesome, Dupes [Kirifi] is playing great — whether that’s international-level is out of my control.

“I don’t watch most games of Super when I’m at home, I’m dealing with life and the kids, just chilling out.”

Savea will return back to his regular role in the No 8 jersey on Saturday night in a match that shapes up as vital for the Hurricanes’ top-four hopes. The Hurricanes (37) sit one point behind the Blues in fifth on the table heading into this weekend, with a date against the second-placed Crusaders (42) in their final match of the regular season.

Jordie Barrett will be back at second five to partner recently re-signed centre Billy Proctor in the midfield, while Lomax returns at tighthead and the side gets some much-needed hooking relief with the return of Asafo Aumua from injury.

Blues v Hurricanes

Saturday, Eden Park, 7.05pm

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Caleb Clarke, Harry Plummer, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Akira Ioane, Cameron Suafoa, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi.

Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, James Tucker, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam/Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Kini Naholo, Aidan Morgan, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (c), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia.

Reserves: Hame Faiva, Tevita Mafileo, Owen Franks, Justin Sangster, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Brett Cameron, Salesi Rayasi.

Live updates and commentary on nzherald.co.nz, GOLD SPORT and iHeart Radio.