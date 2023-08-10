Wallabies co-captain Michael Hooper has reportedly been axed from Eddie Jones’s 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Hooper was told yesterday he would not be on the plane to France next month over concerns around a lingering calf injury, likely putting an end to his rugby career.

Jones is set to select young guns Fraser McReight and Tom Hooper in his place.

The 125-test veteran started against the Springboks last month but has missed the past three tests after picking up a calf injury in training ahead of Australia’s second Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Sydney.

The 31-year-old, who captained the Wallabies at the last World Cup and also played in 2015, earlier this year hinted at retirement after the World Cup.

In 2020, Hooper became just the 12th Wallaby to play 100 tests and the following year he broke George Gregan’s Australian record when he captained his country for a 60th match in the 30-18 victory over South Africa in Brisbane.

Last year, he played in all three home tests against England but was a late withdrawal from the side to play Argentina in Mendoza due to mental health and went on to miss the entire Rugby Championship.

He returned for the spring tour, but not as captain, and played against Scotland, France and Ireland, but due to concussion protocols was unavailable for the final fixture in Cardiff.

The loose forward was named alongside front rower James Slipper as co-captain for Jones’ first Wallabies squad of the year.

Jones said Hooper and Slipper were the right men to lead Australia’s “smash and grab raid” to win the World Cup later this year.

Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones with co-captains James Slipper and Michael Hooper. Photo / Getty Images

“Michael and James are both world-class players, strong leaders and embody what it means to be a Wallaby,” Jones said.

“They have worked hard with the leadership group since January and it will be important they continue to have strong support from the players around them.

“Getting selected in the squad is just the start. We’ve got to build the team now and that will require hard work and getting a little bit more out of everyone involved.”

The full Wallabies squad will be named at 8.30pm (NZT) today.

On Monday, All Blacks coach Ian Foster named a settled squad to contest the Rugby World Cup in France, rewarding the players who have mounted an unbeaten start to the year.

The squad features 18 forwards and 15 backs, with Foster and fellow selectors Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt finding space for both Leicester Fainga’anuku and Caleb Clarke.