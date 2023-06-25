Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones with co-captains James Slipper and Michael Hooper. Photo / Getty Images

Head coach Eddie Jones has named Michael Hooper and James Slipper co-captains of his first Wallabies squad of the year which includes eight new caps and five overseas-based players.

Hooper already is Australia’s most-capped captain though he didn’t lead the Wallabies last year when he returned to the team after a three-month mental health break. Slipper was in charge in his absence and Jones has chosen to take advantage of the experience denoted by the players’ joint 251 Wallabies caps, naming Wallaby co-captains for the first time.

Jones said loose forward Hooper and front rower Slipper are the right men to lead Australia’s “smash and grab raid” to win the World Cup later this year. Initially, they will lead the Wallabies in this year’s shortened Rugby Championship against New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina.

“Michael and James are both world-class players, strong leaders and embody what it means to be a Wallaby,” Jones said. “They have worked hard with the leadership group since January and it will be important they continue to have strong support from the players around them.

“Getting selected in the squad is just the start. We’ve got to build the team now and that will require hard work and getting a little bit more out of everyone involved.”

Jones has exceeded the usually allowed number of overseas-based players by naming five including uncapped lock Richie Arnold who plays for Toulouse in France. Will Skelton is also France-based and is named with Japan-based Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete and Quade Cooper.

Rugby Australia usually only permits three overseas-based players but acceded to a request from Wallabies management to allow two more.

Veteran first-five Bernard Foley has been omitted in favour of the Melbourne Rebels youngster Carter Gordon and utilities Ben Donaldson and Reece Hodge. Brumbies first-five Noah Lolesio again has been overlooked.

The bolter of the squad may be Brumbies lock Tom Hooper. He is among new caps who include Matt Faessler and Zane Nonggorr from the Queensland Reds, winger Dylan Pietsch from the New South Wales Waratahs and Melbourne utility Josh Kemeny along with Ryan Lonergan, Gordon and Arnold.

Tate McDermott has been recalled after being omitted from Jones’ April training squad. He joins Lonergan and Nic White as the halfbacks in the squad.

The squad assembled on the Gold Coast on Sunday to prepare for the Wallabies’ first Rugby Championship match against South Africa in Pretoria on July 8.

Wallabies squad

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Richie Arnold, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Matt Gibbon, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Tom Hooper, Rob Leota, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, David Porecki, Pete Samu, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese, Rob Valetini.

Backs: Quade Cooper, Lalakai Foketi, Carter Gordon, Reece Hodge, Len Ikitau, Marika Koroibete, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Tom Wright, Ben Donaldson, Josh Kemeny, Dylan Pietsch.