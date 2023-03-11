All Black star Ardie Savea. Photo / Supplied

It looks like All Black star Ardie Savea may have designed his last hip cotton streetwear collection for brand ASAV.

But is he planning a new project with team-mate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck?

Four years ago, Spy announced the launch of Ardie Savea Clothing, which featured a distinct Savea silhouette as its logo. It was launched by Savea and his partner, Saskia Hartmann-Hechenberger, just months before they welcomed their first child.

Since then, the pair have married, had three children and released seasonal ranges of hoodies, shorts and assorted streetwear. With Savea often fronting as model, the brand has been a success, creating multiple ranges and attracting large followings on its social media platforms.

The last range the brand released had messages on the front saying: “I am Blessed” or “I am Grateful” and, on the reverse: “Dear human behind me, let’s be grateful that we are alive today. It’s a new day go and get it : ) The person in front of you.”

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Jason Oxenham

That was late last year but following the release, the brand put a message on social media: “We love everyone that’s supported & love that you vibe with us. But Asav will be taking a sabbatical after this drop and unsure if or when we will be relaunching.” There has been no relaunch this year’s autumn/winter season.

Savea is also on sabbatical from the All Blacks after this year’s RWC in France and will head to Japan to play for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Kobe.

Meanwhile, the Companies Office shows a new company, ASAV.RTS Limited, was registered under the names of Savea and Blues and All Black star Tuivasa-Sheck in October last year. The pair have remained tight-lipped on their partnership and it’s not yet known what the new company will be involved with.

The pair had already been in business together — in November, it was reported that they transferred their shares in under-fire small business network We Are Indigo, which offers advice and training to Māori and Pasifika small businesses. The company had been accused of bullying and taking advantage of small businesses.

This week, Hurricanes’ captain Savea was in the news for a very different reason. He was handed down a one-week suspension by the Sanzaar Foul Play Review Committee, after he uncharacteristically made a throat-slitting gesture to an opponent in last weekend’s Hurricanes’ game in Melbourne against the Melbourne Rebels.

Savea was quick to apologise after the game, saying “there is no excuse” and he “needs to be better”.