Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sophie Marceau: 'I know it was wrong... but I wanted the good parts'

8 minutes to read
'Some parts of me are forever stuck at 13': French actress Sophie Marceau. Photo / AP

'Some parts of me are forever stuck at 13': French actress Sophie Marceau. Photo / AP

Daily Telegraph UK
By Helen Brown

The lorry driver's daughter turned Bond girl on being asked to go topless as a teenage star– and how a much older man became her 'shield'.

"I'm not scared to bring dark, difficult subjects into

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.