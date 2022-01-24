Voyager 2021 media awards
Entertainment

Why James Bond had to die: Daniel Craig on the best-kept secret in film history

11 minutes to read
Daniel Craig as 007 James Bond in No TIme To Die. Photo / Supplied

Daily Telegraph UK
By Robbie Collin

This story contains spoilers for the latest James Bond film 'No Time To Die'

The plot to kill James Bond was hatched in the back of a black Mercedes on a cold November evening

