Solar Power: Lorde reveals why she won't return to social media, album release date

Lorde confirmed she wouldn't be back on social media regularly despite releasing a new album soon. Photo / Getty Images

Lorde has revealed her album release date and confirmed she won't return to social media.

The singer took a step back from posting on Instagram and Twitter after her last album and touring cycle, and instead elected to communicate with fans via email.

The star wrote in an email note today: "The rumours are true — I'm not gonna be returning to social media this cycle, outside of the occasional temporary post, I guess."

During her time away from the spotlight, Lorde broke her social media silence a few times - sometimes posting on her once secret onion rings review account, and encouraging Kiwis to vote in the general election.

Despite having a new album out, she won't be regularly using the platforms to promote her new music.

Yesterday, Lorde released a teaser on her website and fans were convinced she was releasing a new song in line with the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere. Instead, the star used the event to reveal her album release date and international tour dates.

The Solar Power singer added in her newsletter: "Being off social media makes me feel incredible — we can talk more about that another time — and I'd love to maintain feeling that good, and also build this really cool new zone with you guys. I want this bulletin to be our special spot."

Lorde has tour dates for 2022. Photo / Supplied

In November 2020, Lorde admitted she "peaced out" from social media because she felt like she was "losing her free will", in conversation with Cazzie David for US-based Interview magazine.

As well as confirming she wouldn't be updating fans with Instagram stories anytime soon, Lorde also teased details of her performances scheduled for 2022.

"This is gonna be such a sick tour. We've just hired five new band members," she revealed.

Album details

She shared Solar Power has sixteen tracks, and the song titles tease plenty to be intrigued about. She confirmed the release date: August 20.

Highlights of the tracklist include a song called "Stoned at the nail salon" and "Leader of a new regime".

Lorde shared how she celebrated her return to the music industry, sharing a snap of her looking out over Auckland from Ōwairaka.

"It's kind of an insane feeling having music out again," she admitted.

"I can feel people staring at me when I go places. I'm getting really good tables in restaurants all of a sudden. It's very amusing to me that to so many people I was dead, and now I'm alive!!!"

The singer also shared she was not releasing a physical CD of her album cover - instead option for a more environmentally friendly and plastic free "music box" to be sold in stores with a download card for the album.

The "music box" will be sold in addition to vinyl copies of her album.

Solar Power tracklist

1. The Path

2. Solar Power

3. California

4. Stoned in the Nail Salon

5. Fallen Fruit

6. Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen it All)

7. The Man With the Axe

8. Dominoes

9. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling

Bonus tracks:

13. Helen of Troy

14. Hold No Grudge