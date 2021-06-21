Solar Power: Lorde announces New Zealand concert tour for 2022

Lorde released Solar Power on June 11, and gave fans the first taste of her new era. Photo / Universal Music NZ

Lorde released Solar Power on June 11, and gave fans the first taste of her new era. Photo / Universal Music NZ

The wait will soon be over for Lorde fans - she will return to New Zealand stages for a summer tour.

Lorde will embark on a tour of the country in February and March next year which includes dates in Auckland, Christchurch, Lower Hutt, Upper Moutere, Havelock North, and New Plymouth. She is playing outdoor venues fitting with the summer theme of her new song.

Fans rejoiced when the two-time Grammy winner released Solar Power on June 11 and signalled her return. The summery anthem is the first single from her new album of the same name.

The tour begins in Christchurch in February with a slot at the city's Electric Avenue festival, before a show at Upper Moutere's Neudorf Vineyards and heads back across the Cook Strait for a show at Lower Hutt's Days Bay on March 1.

Lorde released Solar Power on June 11, and gave fans the first taste of her new era. Photo / Universal Music NZ

The singer continues the tour with dates at Havelock North's Black Barn Vineyards and New Plymouth's TSB Bowl of Brooklands before concluding with an epic finale at Auckland's Outer Fields, Western Springs, on March 5.

"Turning it on in a new kind of bright in 2022 . . ." the tour art reads. Fans are still waiting to find out the release date for her third studio album, but the singer has confirmed it will be later this year.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Monday, July 5, and eager fans can snap up presale tickets on Monday 28 June and Wednesday, June 30.

Lorde is playing outdoor venues across Aotearoa. Photo / Supplied

Lorde also announced dates for shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth and she will also play shows across Europe, the United Kingdom and North America next year.

The Solar Power tour marks Lorde's first live shows in New Zealand since her 2017 tour of Aotearoa in support of her last album Melodrama. Tickets sold out within minutes, including for three shows at Auckland's Powerstation.

In an email message to fans when Solar Power was released, the Green Light singer teased details of her upcoming new album.

"The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through."

New Zealand tour dates

Christchurch: Saturday February 26 - Electric Avenue festival, Hagley Park

Upper Moutere: Sunday February 27 - Neudorf Vineyards

Lower Hutt: Tuesday March 1 - Days Bay

Havelock North: Wednesday March 2 - Black Barn Vineyards

New Plymouth: Friday March 4 - TSB Bowl of Brooklands

Auckland: Saturday March 5 - Outer Fields, Western Springs