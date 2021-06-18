Lorde says she and Billie Eilish bonded over 'scrutiny' of teenage fame

Lorde bonded with Billie Eilish over their shared experience of being a teenager in the spotlight.
The 24-year-old singer rose to prominence in 2013 when she released her hit single "Royals", and has now said she and 19-year-old Billie – whose fame has skyrocketed over the last few years – have "sent a few little messages" to each other to discuss growing up in the public eye.
During an interview with Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, the radio host told Lorde: "I see so many parallels between you guys and how you kind of came into the world."
And Lorde replied: "We have sent just a few little messages back in the day when she was very young. She's so, so sweet. There's only a handful of people who understand what that's like, to be a teenager and have that level of scrutiny on your body and your brain."
The "Green Light" singer also insisted it helps to have a "pretty close" connection with her family who keep her grounded, which Billie also has.
She added: "Obviously she's pretty close with her family, as am I, which I think is really helpful at that age when your world is changing.
"Yeah, I mean the music is awesome. She's just doing such a good job."
Meanwhile, Eilish recently hit out at the public perception of her, as she insisted people don't know anything about her.
She said: "Anytime I see an impression on the internet, it just reminds me how little the internet knows about me. Like, I really don't share s***.
"I have such a loud personality that makes people feel like they know everything about me and they literally don't at all … that I can sing.
"That I'm a woman. That I have a personality."