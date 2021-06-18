Lorde says she and Billie Eilish bonded over 'scrutiny' of teenage fame

Lorde has released her new single Solar Power, but is it good?

Lorde bonded with Billie Eilish over their shared experience of being a teenager in the spotlight.

The 24-year-old singer rose to prominence in 2013 when she released her hit single "Royals", and has now said she and 19-year-old Billie – whose fame has skyrocketed over the last few years – have "sent a few little messages" to each other to discuss growing up in the public eye.

During an interview with Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, the radio host told Lorde: "I see so many parallels between you guys and how you kind of came into the world."

And Lorde replied: "We have sent just a few little messages back in the day when she was very young. She's so, so sweet. There's only a handful of people who understand what that's like, to be a teenager and have that level of scrutiny on your body and your brain."

The "Green Light" singer also insisted it helps to have a "pretty close" connection with her family who keep her grounded, which Billie also has.

She added: "Obviously she's pretty close with her family, as am I, which I think is really helpful at that age when your world is changing.

"Yeah, I mean the music is awesome. She's just doing such a good job."

Meanwhile, Eilish recently hit out at the public perception of her, as she insisted people don't know anything about her.

She said: "Anytime I see an impression on the internet, it just reminds me how little the internet knows about me. Like, I really don't share s***.

"I have such a loud personality that makes people feel like they know everything about me and they literally don't at all … that I can sing.

"That I'm a woman. That I have a personality."