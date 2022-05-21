Pete Davidson is reportedly leaving SNL. Photo /Getty Images

Pete Davidson is reportedly leaving Saturday Night Live.

The 28-year-old comedian - who has been dating reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian, 41, since October 2021 following her split from Kanye West - became a regular cast member on the long-running NBC variety show back in 2014.

However, he is now said to be exiting the show alongside fellow cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney after the next episode on Saturday, May 21, according to a report by Variety.

Representatives for Saturday Night Live and NBC reportedly did not respond to the outlet's request for comments on the potential exit but back in 2021, Davidson said on the show's Season 46 finale he was "surprised" to have lasted so long.

Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson during an SNL skit. Photo / Getty Images

He said: "Yeah, I'm good. I'm surprised I made it to seven [seasons]. I'm ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan Thompson's like, f****** Karl Malone out there."

Davidson later went on to fuel speculation that he was quitting the show by telling the audience he was "very grateful" to be on it and noted it was "an honour to grow up on it".

Still, he returned for the 47th season towards the end of last year just as his high-profile girlfriend made her debut guest-hosting an episode of the staple comedy skit series.

Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are also said to be leaving the long-running comedy show. Photo / Getty Images

News of the alleged planned exits come just days after Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels told the New York Times that he could foresee a "year of change" on the cards for his iconic talk show.

Davidson, McKinnon, Bryant and Mooney are expected to make their final appearances on during the finale of Season 47 on Saturday, May 21, with their last episode being guest hosted by pop star Selena Gomez.