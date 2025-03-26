Sir Elton John was recording a new song when the thought of mortality came to him. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Elton John broke down in tears for 45 minutes when questioning how much time he has left in the world.

The British music icon, who has just turned 78, recently told how he lost the vision in his right eye due to an infection, and he has now honestly opened up about his own mortality.

Elton was recording a new song, When This Old World Is Done with Me, when the thought of leaving behind his two sons, Zachary Jackson, 14, and Elijah Joseph, 12, and his husband David Furnish, 62, came into his head, and he began to weep.

He told the Smartless podcast: “I wrote a song at the end of the album and I just get the lyrics, Bernie Taupin’s lyrics called When This Old World Is Done With Me.

“And so I’m writing the verse, like, ‘Oh, this is really pretty.’ And then I get to the chorus and of course, it’s about my death.