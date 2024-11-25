“It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest.
“There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck in the moment, because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for start.”
“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” he wrote in September.
“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”