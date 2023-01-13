Sam Smith has revealed what served as their life support in moments when all else seemed lost. Photo / Frontier Touring

Sam Smith has revealed what served as their life support in moments when all else seemed lost. Photo / Frontier Touring

Sitting on a cosy couch, with a glass of spring water close by, UK artist Sam Smith reveals what served as their life support in moments when all else seemed lost.

“Art and music saved my life when I was a teenager,” they say. “When I was at school and I was going through bullying and navigating who I was, coming out as gay at such a young age was so hard, and art and music and the creative world, it saved me.”

The four-time Grammy winner burst on to the music scene in 2014 with debut album In The Lonely Hour, which quickly topped charts around the world. But while the then 20-year-old singer found almost overnight fame - an achievement some can only hope for - for Smith it came with its own brutal challenges.

“Fame actually requires you to be very adult,” they tell the Weekend Herald from their Adelaide hotel room. “I think that fame is a - we all know this from all the docos we have out now about people and about situations - that it’s an odd thing. I always wanted to be a successful musician and an artist. And I wanted that so badly that I don’t think I ever really looked into the side effects, the negatives of what fame would be like.”

Sam Smith performed an intimate show in Adelaide earlier this week. Photo / Daniel Boud

As a young, queer person who was yet to experience their first relationship, the critically acclaimed singer was launched into a world where every move they made, romantic or not, was watched and admired or criticised. And while Smith enjoyed the fierce attention initially, by the time they reached 26, things started to get “really tough”.

In 2019, after a “lifetime of being at war with their gender”, the singer-songwriter revealed to fans in an emotional post on their Instagram they are non-binary - a gender fluid term meaning they don’t identify as simply male or female and therefore use the pronouns they/them.

It was a revelation that provoked both positive and negative reactions from fans with the Golden Globe winner admitting “it was tough” at the time. But instead of letting it defeat them, they instead used those difficult emotions as a muse for their heartwrenching third album, Love Goes.

Now, at 30 years old, the star has once again created an album expressing their headspace but their fourth album may come as a surprise to fans used to Smith’s soulful breakup ballads as this album focuses on “emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation.”

Explaining the creative process behind their new album, available on January 27, the softly spoken singer says, “I always like to be a little bit scared when I make music and when I release music and for me, the scariest thing was to move into a joyful place. The heartbreak and like sadness and misery in a way became this safe place of writing and so to create an album that felt more joyful and just hopeful was the challenge.”

Having already released three songs from the album, including Love Me More, Unholy and most recently, Gimme, Smith’s high rankings on the charts are a good indication that the album will resonate with fans. Especially as the sexiest song, Unholy is still at number one after being released almost two months ago.

The star collaborated with German singer Kim Petras on the track and says their intention behind the song was to “wake people up” and “scare them in like a Halloween fun way” - something they will continue with the album and likely at their New Zealand show on November 11.

Sam Smith is due to release their fourth album later this month. Photo / Getty Images

Gushing over their upcoming return to Aotearoa, Smith says they are looking forward to getting some “South Island Sushi” - also known as cheese rolls - and reuniting with Kiwi fans.

“I promise I’m not just saying this because I don’t say this a lot, but my favourite shows are always in New Zealand. The crowds are always my favourite crowds.” Smith grins.

Despite New Zealand being known for its “laid back” audiences, Smith says they “adore” it.

“My shows there have always been sensational, just people in the aisles dancing, and there’s the room. I love the arena that I perform in. It’s just, I just love it, so thank you for all of those amazing memories.”

As for any sightseeing the singer will do while down under there’s only one place in mind. “I need to go to Hobbiton again because I go every time. It’s a pilgrimage,” they say referring to the Lord of the Rings-inspired town in the North Island town, Matamata.

In fact, the film town holds such a special place in Smith’s heart, it’s got top billing on their bucket list.

“I want to get married in Hobbiton,” they smile softly, before laughing, “I’ve just gotta find the marriage.”

Sam Smith’s fourth album Gloria, is available on January 27.