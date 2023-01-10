Sam Smith announces New Zealand show. Photo / Getty Images

Sam Smith is about to remember that no one can love them like New Zealand can.

For the first time since 2018 the non-binary singer-songwriter has announced a five-date New Zealand and Australian tour with shows in Auckland, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane later this year.

The announcement of the long-awaited tour comes after news the singer, who is known for their hits such as, Unholy, Like I Can and Life Support, is due to release their fourth studio album, Gloria on January 27.

Starting the tour in Adelaide on October 28, the star will slowly travel through other Aussie cities before finally landing in Auckland for a massive show on November 11.

Since Smith’s 2014 debut album In The Lonely Hour, went number one, the pop icon has amassed an impressive collection of achievements including 36 million albums sold, 250 million singles and 49 billion multi-platform streams.

Their music went on to earn a series of glittering awards including four Grammys.

But the LGBTQ+ icon has no intention of slowing down. Sharing what fans can expect from their upcoming album, Smith says, “It feels like emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation.”

Adding, “It feels like I’ve got my faith back, in my job. So it was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again, for me. It feels like a coming of age”. Smith finished by saying Gloria is their “diva” album.

Smith has gained a massive following of loyal fans since breaking into the music industry with many being witness to their battle with their identity.

In 2019 the How Do You Sleep hitmaker announced with a post on Instagram that they would be changing their pronouns from he/him to they/them moving forward.

“Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ... after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f***k it! I understand there will be many mistakes and misgendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

LOWDOWN:

Who: Sam Smith

What: Gloria the tour

Where: Auckland

When: November 11 2023

Tickets: Frontier pre sale Monday, January 16 - check website for more details

General sale Wednesday, January 18 - check Ticketmaster for more details