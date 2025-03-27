Soul singer Duffy has made a surprise return to social media, a decade after her last public sighting. Photo / Getty Images
WARNING: Distressing content.
She had one of the biggest hits of 2008 with Mercy – then Duffy disappeared amid harrowing circumstances. Now, she’s finally been seen again.
Welsh soul singer Duffy has made a surprise return to social media, a decade after her last public sighting – and five years after she revealed the harrowing circumstances behind her retreat from the public eye.
Duffy’s first album Rockferry was a monster success – a double platinum smash in Australia and the best-selling album of 2008 in Britain, with lead single Mercy the third-best-selling song of the year.
The reaction was much more muted when she followed up with Endlessly two years later: That album barely scraped the UK top 10 and quickly fell off the charts.
Her last musical release to date was in 2015 when she contributed several songs to the soundtrack of the film Legend – and then, nothing. No music, no gigs, no public social media presence whatsoever.
Until 2020, when the singer – real name Aimee Anne Duffy – opened a public Instagram account and offered a truly shocking explanation to a question that had by that point been the focus of some media speculation: Whatever happened to Duffy?
In a devastating post, she revealed she left the public eye after an ordeal in which she was drugged, raped and held captive “over some days”.
“Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am okay and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days,” she revealed.
She told fans the ordeal left her suicidal and she feared she would never recover. She kept the “dark secret” from everyone for 10 years.
Duffy went public in 2020 via written statements on her Instagram account and website but then retreated once more from the public eye – until now.
A now-40-year-old Duffy made a surprise appearance on social media today, appearing in a TikTok by dance music producers Emotion, who are teasing a new remix of her classic hit Mercy. After teasing in recent days that they had the singer herself on board for the rework, today they posted a video showing Duffy herself briefly lip-synching to the song. Incredibly, it’s the first time fans have laid eyes on her in an entire decade.
“I can’t remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me.”
Duffy alleged that she was later returned to her home and left to pick up the pieces of her life.
She said in her 2020 statement that she was “no longer ashamed that something deeply hurt me”. She added: “As dark as my story is, I do speak from my heart, for my life, and for the life of others, whom [sic] have suffered the same.”
“I can now leave this decade behind. Where the past belongs. Hopefully no more ‘what happened to Duffy questions’, now you know … and I am free.”