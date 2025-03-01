Stone’s long-time publicist told CNN: “Angie Stone’s voice and spirit will live on forever in the hearts of those she touched.”

Stone started her career in the late 1970s as a member of the groundbreaking female hip-hop trio The Sequence, who had a hit with the track Funk You Up – which was later sampled by Dr Dre and Bruno Mars for the singles Keep Their Heads Ringing and Uptown Funk respectively.

After The Sequence disbanded, Stone worked as a vocalist in the groups Vertical Hold and Devox before releasing her debut solo album Black Diamond in 1999.

The record contained hits such as No More Rain (In This Cloud) and Life Story but it was her second album Mahogany Soul that featured the track Wish I Didn’t Miss You, which proved to be her biggest hit.

Stone was nominated for three Grammys during her career and ventured into acting, with her film credits including roles in comedies such as The Hot Chick and The Fighting Temptations.

Stone is survived by her daughter Diamond, son Michael and two grandchildren.