Angie Stone has died at the age of 63.
A representative for the Wish I Didn’t Miss You hitmaker confirmed that she had passed away in a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama on Saturday morning, March 1, as she travelled home from a show.
The van that Stone was travelling in is said to have overturned and she was the only person to lose her life in the accident.
Stone’s daughter Diamond Stone wrote in a Facebook post: “My mommy is gone.”
A spokesperson for the soul singer said that her family had travelled to Montgomery and were planning to release more information about her death soon.