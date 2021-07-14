Silver Scrolls 2021: Troy Kingi, Sid Diamond, Reb Fountain and The Beths announced as finalists

The Beths - Elizabeth Stokes, Jonathan Pearce, Benjamin Sinclair, Tristan Deck - are nominated for a Silver Scroll for their song Jump Rope Gazers. Photo / Supplied

The Beths - Elizabeth Stokes, Jonathan Pearce, Benjamin Sinclair, Tristan Deck - are nominated for a Silver Scroll for their song Jump Rope Gazers. Photo / Supplied

It's no secret that Kiwis are a talented bunch when it comes to music and the Apra Silver Scroll Award celebrates the very best songwriting New Zealanders offer up each year.

Past recipients of the Silver Scroll Award include a long list of iconic Kiwi music legends like Dave Dobbyn, Don McGlashan and Shona Laing to Neil Finn, Bic Runga, Ray Columbus and Lorde.

The 20 finalists for New Zealand's biggest songwriting honour this year have been selected from over 250 entries.

Entries have been judged by fellow songwriters, who have each made their own contribution to the NZ music community.

"These lists are a wonderful reflection of the incredible music being written all across Aotearoa - songs that tell our stories, lead us to contemplate issues or questions, and make us feel something," says Apra Head of NZ Operations Anthony Healey.

"Of course there are plenty of excellent songwriters who missed out – coming up with these lists is always a hard job for the judging panels, and we thank and commend everyone who continues to create such valuable work."

The 2021 Apra Silver Scroll Award top 20

Troy Kingi is nominated for two songs in the top 20, All Your Ships Have Sailed, and Turangawaewae, co-written with Stephen Harmer, Maisey Rika and Tenei Kesha. Photo / Supplied

And the nominees are:

1 - All Your Ships Have Sailed, written and performed by Troy Kingi (Published by Loop Publishing | Kobalt Music Publishing Australia)

2 - Anna (On My Life), written and performed by Adam Tukiri and Rizván Tu'itahi.

3 – Bathsalts, written by Clark Mathews, Daniel Vernon, Christan Pianta, Hakopa Kuka-Larsen, performed by Dartz.

4 - Brains, written by Madeline Bradley, performed by deryk.

5 - Broken Chains, written by Tyree Tautogia*, Sidney Diamond*, Fred Fa'afou*, Ché Ness, Willie Tafa, Solo Tohi, Wasim A. Hussain, Darryl Thompson, Angus McNaughton, performed by Smashproof (*Published by Woodcut Productions).

6 - Don't Run, written by Sid Diamond* and Nathan King, performed by Sid Diamond (*Published by Woodcut Productions).

7 - Dragon Fruit (Feat. Louis Baker), written by Tony Sihamau, Lance Fepuleai, Harry Huavi, Louis Baker, performed by Team Dynamite featuring Louis Baker.

8 - Guilty Love, written by Phillipa Brown*, Georgia Nott**, Tommy English***, performed by Ladyhawke and Broods (*Published by BMG Rights Management Australia, ** Third Side Music Inc |Gaga Music and ***Powerteam Tom Songs / These Are Pulse Songs (BMI). Administered worldwide by Concord Music Publishing | Native Tongue Music Publishing).

Hey Mom, written by NZ folk songwriter Reb Fountain is another contender for the Silver Scroll. Photo / Supplied

9 - Hey Mom, written and performed by Reb Fountain (Published by Native Tongue Music Publishing).

10 - Hiwa-i-te-rangi, written by Maisey Rika, Callum Rei McDougall, Chris Chetland, performed by Maisey Rika.

11 - Jump Rope Gazers, written by Elizabeth Stokes*, Jonathan Pearce, Benjamin Sinclair, Tristan Deck, performed by The Beths (*Published by Gaga Music obo Carpark Publishing).

12 - Laps Around The Sun, written by Mark Perkins, performed by Merk (Published by Native Tongue Music Publishing).

13 - Leave Love Out Of This, written by Anthonie Tonnon and Jonathan Pearce, performed by Anthonie Tonnon.

14 – Lightswitch, written by Mona Sanei, Frank Eliesa, performed by CHAII (Published by BMG Rights Management Australia obo Big Pop Music Publishing).

15 - No Flowers, written by Dallas Tamaira and Devin Abrams*, performed by Dallas Tamaira (*Published by Universal Music Publishing).

16 - Periphescence, written by Daniel McBride, performed by Sheep, Dog & Wolf.

17 - Stand In, written by Deva Mahal and Aaron Livingston, performed by Deva Mahal.

18 - Tangaroa, written by Henry de Jong, Lewis de Jong, Ethan Trembath, Niel de Jong, performed by Alien Weaponry.

19 - Turangawaewae, written by Stephen Harmer, Maisey Rika, Troy Kingi, Tenei Kesha (10A), performed by Tipene, Troy Kingi, and Maisey Rika.

20 - Your Deodorant Doesn't Work, written by Stephanie Brown, James Fenimore Ikner, performed by Lips.

The judging panel (in alphabetical order): Anji Sami (She's So Rad), Finn Andrews (The Veils), Hollie Fullbrook (Tiny Ruins), Marika Hodgson (Sorrento, Troy Kingi, Kora, Teeks), Natalia Sheppard (MC Tali), Phil Bell (DJ Sir-Vere), Sarena Close (Mousey), Sean Donnelly (SJD), Tom Scott (Avantdale Bowling Club), and Tyna Keelan.

2021 Apra Maioha Award Top 5

Maisey Rika is on the APRA Maioha Award shortlist for her song Waitī Waitā, co-written with Seth Haapu. Photo / Supplied

In addition to the Silver Scroll the shortlist for the Maioha Award has also been revealed. This Top 5 list was chosen from over 30 entries by a judging panel of 4 experts who have each made wonderful contributions to the waiata reo Māori and waiata reo rua community.

And the nominees are:

1 - He Aio, written by Hamiora Tuari, Matthew Sadgrove, Sam Eriwata, and Tei Nohotima, performed by Haami.

2 - Karawhiua, written by Logan Bell, Matthew Sadgrove, Stephen Maxwell, translated by Paraone Gloyne, performed by Katchafire (Published by Loop Publishing | Kobalt Music Publishing Australia).

3 - Te Pū, written by Tame-Hoake Tuari, Tatana Tuari, Hamiora Tuari, and Sam Eriwata, performed by Tuari Brothers.

4 - Toroa, written by Mara Te Kahika and Cory Champion, performed by Mara TK.

5 - Waitī Waitā, written by Maisey Rika and Seth Haapu, performed by Maisey Rika.

The judging panel were (in alphabetical order): Matai Smith, Nadia Marsh, Ngatapa Black, and Pere Wihongi.

Votes from Apra members will narrow the list for the Silver Scroll to just five songs from 20, and just three for the Maioha Award.

These votes will be tallied and the winner of the 2021 Apra Silver Scroll Award, and the 2021 Apra Maioha Award will be announced at an star-studded ceremony on October14.