Lorde reveals biggest downside to quitting social media

Lorde has released her new single Solar Power, but is it good?

Lorde has released her new single Solar Power, but is it good?

Lorde says it has been a "divine" experience coming off social media.

The 24-year-old pop star deleted all her Instagram posts other than one promoting her upcoming album 'Solar Power' and two others and she despite having 7.2 million followers on Twitter she has no tweets up.

Lorde - real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor - insists it's been one of her best ever decisions and she feels free now rather be pummelled with information all day.

Speaking on Australian radio show 'Ash London Live', she said: "It's been divine, I really enjoy it. I'm a shy sensitive person. It's a lot of information, I realise how I was just pummelling myself with headlines and thoughts from other people all day and it didn't give me much room to have ideas or brainstorm things. I'm very grateful for that now."

Lorde admits there is one drawback to coming off social media - it is now much harder to keep in touch and up-to-date on her friends' lives.

She said: "The only thing I do think is that I underestimated how much of my friends' loves I kept up with on Instagram. People don't really tell you what they're up to, they just tell everyone via a story. That's how people stay connected. I really have to make friend dates. I've been calendaring people's birthdays now."

Lorde has left social media. Photo / Supplied

The 'Royals' hitmaker previously claimed she felt as though she was "losing" her free by spending so much time on social media.

She said: "Part of what made me peace out on social media, apart from feeling like I was losing my free will, was the massive amounts of stress I was feeling about our planet, about systemic racism, and about police brutality in this country.

"I don't know how you, someone I would describe as being reasonably neurotic, cope with that."