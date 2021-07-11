Barista debunks Rob Lowe's claims Harry and Meghan caused longer lines at Montecito Starbucks

Rob Lowe claimed the lines at his local Starbucks got longer after Meghan and Harry moved in. Photo / Getty Images

Rob Lowe claimed the lines at his local Starbucks got longer after Meghan and Harry moved in. Photo / Getty Images

Hollywood actor Rob Lowe claimed Prince Harry and Meghan's presence caused long lines at his local Starbucks - but a worker says he is wrong.

Lowe has lived in Montecito, California for the past 26 years, and also counts Oprah Winfrey as one of his neighbours. In an interview with E! News, he spoke candidly about the changes he had noticed since the royals moved in.

"They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town," he explained. But it was his comments about a branch of a coffee franchise that have resurfaced after an anonymous person talked to locals.

"Let me tell you something, once the royals move into your neighbourhood, the neighbourhood is never going to be the same.

Rob Lowe noticed changes in his neighbourhood since Meghan and Harry moved in. Photo / AP

"Now that the royals are here: The good news is property values go up, the bad news is the line is longer at Starbucks."

However, a reporter from Insider decided to investigate his claims. Speaking to a Starbucks barista, the reporter found out whether Lowe's claims were accurate.

"Because of Covid, there's a lot of mobile orders," a worker explained, citing that as the reason why lines have been longer.

What's more, when asked if Lowe was ever a customer the barista said: "I've never seen Rob Lowe."

So it appears Lowe's coffee order may not be directly affected after all.

In May, Lowe also quashed rumours the Sussexes interview with Oprah was filmed at his residence.

He told E!'s Daily Pop "Here's my thing and I have no idea: I think they just plain old shot it at Oprah's. I swear to you, and they just said it was a mystery location."