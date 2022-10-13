"Let just chuck on a good-looking nude woman holding a fish."

Advice needed

"We have a 14-month-old cat and I have completely babied her, which I will admit," writes a reader. "She sleeps on my bed and is lavished with attention from us both. However, it's now getting too much. She follows us around the house meowing constantly. When we are watching TV she sits staring at us. She freaks out when we close the loo door! She has everything she could possibly want. I just want some time to myself after work and I've cleaned up after dinner. What do I do? I'm giving up watching a film because she's eyeballing me ..."

Still bitter ...

"When I was 12, I wanted a TV in my room, and my parents told me if I wanted one I'd have to pay for it myself. So I sold sodas by the pool all summer until I had enough to buy my own TV. I had a real sense of pride and accomplishment for about a day, until my little brother complained that it wasn't fair that I got a TV and he didn't, so my parents bought him the same model I had."

Did you know ...

1. Bob the Builder had a fifth finger added to his hands by editors in Japan so viewers there wouldn't think that the character was a member of the Yakuza, the feared Japanese organised crime group. Yakuza members cut off their little fingers as a sign they can be trusted and have strength of character.

2. Back in 1996, Google was originally called ... wait for it ... BackRub. Co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin picked the name because their program analysed the internet's "back links" to see how important different websites were and if and how it related to other sites. The name was changed to Google in 1997.

3. If raw pistachios are stored together in large quantities they are known to spontaneously combust because of the chemical reactions that take place when they are ripening.

4. In a 2008 survey, 58 per cent of British teenagers thought Sherlock Holmes was a real person, while 23 per cent thought Winston Churchill was not.

5. Michael Jordan makes more money from Nike annually than all of the Nike factory workers in Malaysia combined.