Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: October 13: Easy mistake to make

Ana Samways
By
3 mins to read

Apocalyptic vibes

Are you familiar with the Chicxulub impactor? You know, the10km-wide asteroid that wiped out 75 per cent of the Earth's plant and animal species 66 million years ago? Well, it may

Latest from Entertainment