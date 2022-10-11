Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: October 12: Get your cans out in Christchurch

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
The Christchurch City Council likes a bit of sexist innuendo in their marketing.

The Christchurch City Council likes a bit of sexist innuendo in their marketing.

I used to think ...

... That the little piggy that went to market was going grocery shopping.

... The garage door opener would work from anywhere. On a family road trip, days from

Latest from Entertainment