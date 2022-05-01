Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: May 2: That's cats for you ...

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Wisdom shared

On his 70th birthday

tech writer Kevin Kelly

shares 103 bits of wisdom he wished he had known when he was younger ... Here are a few of my favourites:

1. Cultivate 12 people who love you,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.