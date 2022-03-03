Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: March 4: Irrational fears

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

There are plenty of rational fears at the moment, the disinformation revolution and war and climate change ... so let's take comfort in some of our irrational fears.

1. If I hang my foot over

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.