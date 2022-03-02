"When you bought your shaman outfit on AliExpress," tweets @Nealejones.

Interactions with strangers

There are two types of people in the world, those who eagerly engage in conversations with strangers and those who don't. If you're the latter you may want to loosen up; you never know what could happen.

1. "I was searching for a parking space in the city where parking spaces are rare. Just as I found one and set my blinker another guy coming from the other direction set his too. We looked at each other undecided for a moment, then I signalled a rock paper scissor game through my front window. He immediately understood and we played one round. He won the game so I still had no parking space, but the interaction made my day!"

2. "Fifteen years ago, I was on my first solo travel trip and I was walking along a quiet street in Bangkok and it started raining heavily and this man with an umbrella who must have been walking behind me was suddenly at my side and we shared his umbrella - neither of us said anything because we didn't speak each other's languages and then when we parted ways we both just smiled at each other."

3. "I locked my keys in my car and had no way of getting someone to bring me my spare key. My friend and I were trying to use a wire clothes hanger to flick up the lock when a guy in a locksmith van stopped. He was headed home from work and got me back into my car ... free of charge. Bless that guy!"

4. "A kid at the library (pre-Covid) told me I "smell like happy feels".

Being weird on Facebook Marketplace

Did I really wear that?

Nathan Muir at The Daily Mash confesses: "On the rare occasions when I chose to cover my 90s curtain haircut, I'd wear a bucket hat like Reni out of the Stone Roses. When my neck went stiff from tipping my head back to see where I was going, I'd switch to a fresh-looking bandanna, like Axl Rose. I thought I was cool. Jesus. I desperately wanted to stand out from the crowd, so wearing camouflage combat pants wasn't the greatest choice. Before that my baggy jeans were even worse as they got caught under my trainers and hems covered in all sort of filth But nothing says 80s like a baggy 'Frankie says relax' or 'Choose life' T-shirt. Or a 'Gold's Gym' vest under a 'Pineapple Dance Studio' sweatshirt. I rocked them all, and if you didn't like it a 'No Problemo' sweatshirt was my withering response."