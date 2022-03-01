Voyager 2021 media awards
Sideswipe: March 2: Packaged peanut butter, not cheap...

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
Ana Samways

F-ing and blind-ing helps ease pain

In a 2009 experiment, Keele University researchers Richard Stephens, John Atkins and Andrew Kingston asked two groups of subjects to hold their hands in ice water. One