Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: March 31: Obstructive, yet comfy art

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

In 1969 in Amsterdam, The Cushion was one of many inflatable "event structures" within the everyday urban environment. Placed on a street in the city it blocked traffic, providing both a spectacle and a reason