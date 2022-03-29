Mother-in-law door

A mother-in-law door is an exterior door that lacks steps leading up to it, despite needing such steps. They're a common architectural feature in Newfoundland, and no one really knows why. The Homes and Hues blog offers one possible explanation: After Newfoundland officially joined Canada in 1949, fire regulations demanded that buildings have two exits, but most existing homes did not. So, people carved a second door into their homes. However, since the regulations did not clearly stipulate that the second exit have stairs, they didn't bother with them.

An article by Lisa Moore in the Toronto National Post (Jan 16, 1999) offers another theory: The traditional Newfoundland house — that is, the saltbox — had no steps leading up to the front door because that entrance was rarely used. Saltbox houses were designed with the kitchen in the back and the parlour in the front, facing the ocean (the main thoroughfare at the time was the water). The kitchen was the heart of the household because that was where the wood stove was located, and most families could only afford to heat one room. Everything happened there — eating and entertaining and playing cards or the fiddle. The parlour, on the other hand, was only used for special occasions.

News nostalgia

In 2015, a three-storey-tall lamp post became so corroded by urine that it snapped and fell over, crushing a nearby car.

In 1996, a store manager in California robbed the store, reported the robbery, and then gave a detailed description of the "suspect" to the sketch artist. When the police pointed out to him that the "suspect" looked exactly like him, the man confessed.

in 2015 an Australian woman put a bet on a horse at 100-1 and won $825. She then took a selfie with the winning bet slip, posted it to Facebook, somebody saw it and put the barcode into an automated betting machine and stole her winnings.