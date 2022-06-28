Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: June 29: Dark pottery

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Tetris for trauma

Swedish researchers have evidence to show that Tetris prevents the psychological effects of trauma. Emily Holmes, a psychology professor at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, says that playing Tetris shortly after an