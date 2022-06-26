Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: June 27: Muldoon piggy bank found at tip shop

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Manager of the West Auckland tip recycling shop, Tipping Point Darryl Jellyman and his staff find treasures all the time, but this plastic piggy bank of the late PM Robert Muldoon was a