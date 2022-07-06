Voyager 2021 media awards
Sideswipe: July 7: Sprung a leek?

2 minutes to read
Spotted by Mark Ryan at Omokoroa's Fresh Choice supermarket.

Ana Samways
Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Rinse and repeat banned

The mayor of an Italian town has banned hairdressers from shampooing their customers' hair twice in an attempt to conserve water. Carlo Gubellini, the mayor of Castenaso, near Bologna, said thousands

