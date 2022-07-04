Voyager 2021 media awards
Sideswipe: July 5: What could possibly go wrong ...

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Worst person in the world

Josep Maria García, a 42-year-old man from Catalonia, Spain, had no idea he had become a global internet meme until he received a call from his brother-in-law telling