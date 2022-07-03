Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: July 4: Big night out after the rugby for this guy

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Words the royal family do not use


Lounge: British folks usually refer to the front room of the house where a family gathers for down time as the living room or lounge. The royal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.