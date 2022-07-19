Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: July 20: Tanks for the approval

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

A man in London was denied permission to redevelop a vacant piece of land so he got permission to install a "tank" on the site. The council thought he meant a septic tank, however he