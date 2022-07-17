Quentin Miller of Te Atatū South writes: "Recent roadworks on Swanson Rd. Within 1km we have six speed humps or concrete islands plus two pedestrian crossings recently constructed. This pothole in the middle apparently isn't an issue."

Working in healthcare be like...

"When I worked in the NHS, I had to take part in an investigation about a poo on the floor in a community hospital. A patient had missed the bog, so it sat steaming on the floor. The nurse said, 'too busy, can't clean that up, get the cleaner'. Cleaner said: 'can't touch that, it's biological waste'. Went back to nurse who said, 'find a healthcare assistant'. Healthcare assistant said 'can't do it, haven't been signed off on the infection control policy'. Escalated to sister who said the student nurse should do it. Student nurse vomited and ran out crying. I was in the building at the time and heard all the fuss and cleaned it up myself. Got reported as I was just a manager and not clinical."

The classic rural road wave just got easier

A two-finger waving hand that attaches to your dashboard. So you'll never miss another wave again.

Boom times for salty pizza toppings

Anchovies are reportedly raining from the sky across San Francisco. One person said they "heard a whoosh sound behind me and heard a massive splat" before seeing fish scattered on a nearby driveway. Another said they assumed "a band of roving kids were doing a TikTok sardine-throwing challenge on a roof somewhere" after seeing several fish fall onto the footpath.

Larry Collins from the San Francisco Community Fishing Association said: "I heard stories just last week from guys who said that the water out there was just covered with thousands of birds, and the birds were just sitting on the water with anchovies in their mouths because they can't eat anymore." As far as the fish raining onto city streets, birds like pelicans are almost certainly to blame. Cooler than usual water temperature is the reason for the anchovy population boom.