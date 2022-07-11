No harm in asking, right?

A man holding a box of cereal knocked on the door of a house in Swansea, Wales, in the early hours of the morning looking for some milk. The person at the house turned him away. The whole interaction was caught on doorbell camera. In the video, the man, dressed in a beanie hat and hoodie and holding a box of Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes, walks up to the house and rings the bell. An automated voice from the security doorbell system then responds by saying "please wait, it may take me a moment to answer". There is then a wait of around 10 seconds before the door is opened. The man with the cereal box then introduces himself and says: "I can't pinch some milk off you by any chance?" Er, no mate. The man then apologises and walks off.

Apparently, you can now do a Masters in Mansplaining

A series of near (ish) misses

Pamela Putland of Papakura writes: "On our first OE in 1988, we went on a Greek Island cruise in mid-June leaving from Piraeus, Athens. About a month later, terrorists boarded a similar cruise ship, killed eight people and set the ship on fire. Passengers were jumping 40 feet into the water from their decks. A few months later, we were in England driving up to Scotland. We stopped for lunch in Lockerbie. Later that month a passenger Pan Am plane exploded and crashed down onto Lockerbie – another terrorist attack. Closer to home, in January this year, we stayed in Westport for a few days. One day we drove up to Karamea for the day. Within three days of leaving Westport, the town was flooded so badly, residents had to be evacuated from their homes and the road to Karamea was blocked with earth and rock falls."