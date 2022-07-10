Sideswipe: July 11: Made where?

Nice protest

A woman who was ticketed for driving alone in a car-pool lane is contesting the citation, saying she should count as two people because she's pregnant. Texas law requires at least one passenger in a vehicle using a transit lane. The woman lost the argument with the sheriff's deputy who pulled her over but said she'll fight the $275 ticket in court, citing Texas' new law prohibiting abortion. The woman said the officer who pulled her over asked if she was alone in the car. "No, there's two of us," she answered, and when he asked where the other person was, pointed to her stomach and said, "Right here." The officer said, "Oh, no. It's got to be two people outside of the body." The woman who was 34 weeks pregnant at the time, said later, "According to the new law, this is a life."

Petty Rage

What really riles some people up about the modern world...

1. "People who announce they are having a break from social media...Okay Georgina, I'm sure we're all gutted we're not going to be seeing 4508 inspirational quotes a day and photos of the one kid you have left with that hashtag my world in one photo."

2. "I have a 12-step skincare routine, spend hundreds every 3 months on Botox," writes Jayne. "Yet my husband scrubs his face with a bar of Imperial Leather with the same facecloth he washes his bits with, then dries it on his dressing gown and barely has a line on his face!"

3. "People who 100 things all the time. Do you really need to tell me you like or dislike something 100%? I don't read your posts, wondering what percentage you like or dislike something. I figure if you go to the trouble of writing it, you feel strongly enough to be definite in how you feel."

4. "Recipes that have weird ingredients I didn't know existed. Just looked at one that needed rice flour, oat flour and almond flour! The recipe is 'Super Easy' though."

5. "Cockapoo, Labradoodle, Cavapoo. No love, it's a $3000 mongrel."

Sense of humour at Kmart UK

Choose your punishment

Eric Bennett of Red Beach writes: "At Gordon School, Gravesend, Kent in 1944 we had a Welsh school teacher who when we misbehaved would let us choose from a range of canes in his cane cupboard. On one occasion I chose the thick cane as previous experience found that the thinner canes hurt more. However, the thick cane was split at the end and caused multiple blood blisters in the palm of my hands. Just as well it was the hands and not the other end!"