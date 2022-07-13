Sick to death of the environment?

Plastic grass: Like grass and nature and stuff but don't like the messiness of it being alive? Kill it all, replace it with unnaturally green plastic grass that you can vacuum daily, and enjoy it in the remaining time before the world goes to hell.

Buying flown-in fruit and veg: Buying apples from the other side of the world when you have an apple tree at the end of the garden? Yes, because those apples might have a worm in.

Leaving the freezer door open while you amble across the kitchen: Seems innocent and enjoyable while being immensely, decadently wasteful. A delicious punch in the face for Mother Earth.

Mistaken identity

"Apparently, my Countdown online shopper person thought this was the same thing as sanitary pads. I have some concerns, I have to say," tweets @comicbookgal.

It was a great show, but...nah

If your town's most famous citizen happened to be a murderous drug dealer, would you put up a statue of him? Maybe not, but could it be a tourist drawcard and boost the local economy? That's a maybe. Albuquerque, New Mexico, is putting up statues of the fictional meth cook Walter White and his partner Jesse Pinkman. Albuquerque received renewed attention when the TV series Breaking Bad became a hit, and has become a mecca for fans of the show. Once you're associated with methamphetamine there's no going back.

Near(ish) misses

Felicity Buche writes: "On June 15, 1996, my cousin, her friend and I planned to go shopping in the Arndale Centre in Manchester, UK. While we were at my friends' house having a quick cup of tea, a massive bomb went off in the Arndale Centre. In Sept 2001, my husband and I planned a trip to Washington, Boston and New York. We planned to spend the week on my husband's birthday in New York. We had to cancel the trip at the last minute. My husband's birthday is September 12. On July 7, 2005, I was heading home to NZ from Dublin. This involved flying to London first. My trip was hampered by the terrorist bombings on the London Underground that day. I feel so much safer in New Zealand!"