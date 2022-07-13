Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: July 14: Wait, hang on ...

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Sick to death of the environment?

Plastic grass: Like grass and nature and stuff but don't like the messiness of it being alive? Kill it all, replace it with unnaturally green plastic grass