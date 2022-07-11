Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: July 12: Well that escalated quickly ...

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

No harm in asking, right?

A man holding a box of cereal knocked on the door of a house in Swansea, Wales, in the early hours of the morning looking for some milk. The