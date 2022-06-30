Advice for tourists

1. Don't talk so damn much. Don't sit next to us. Keep at least one metre of personal space. Don't tip. Don't haggle. Shut up. Drink more. (Finland, in case you were wondering.)

2. Don't just walk up to a kangaroo and pat it in the wild. They'll kick you back, hard. I'm looking at you Japanese.

3. In America, don't get out of your car and approach the cop unless told to.

4. Iceland: Just because you watched Top Gear, don't think you can drive all over nature. Actually, this probably applies to most countries Top Gear has visited.

5. Do not go on a hike unarmed when visiting the Svalbard archipelago in Norway. You are required to aways have a firearm with you to protect against polar bears when travelling outside the populated areas.

Sentimental find

Decades later after her late husband lost his ring, Ann Kendrick finally found the piece of jewellery while clearing the garden. The 90-year-old Cornwall resident said the piece of metal "popped out of the ground" as she pulled some grass. "It didn't look at all like a wedding ring - it looked like a dirty piece of bent metal," she said. "I looked at it and thought 'no, it couldn't be'." Her late husband, who died 22 years ago, was working in the same garden back in 1987 when he lost the ring. Happy about her discovery, Mrs Kendrick will get the ring repaired and wear it as a necklace in remembrance of her late husband.

You found what in your loaf?

History repeats

"I thought you and your readers might be interested in a quote broadcasted to the nation by Sir Winston Churchill on October 1, 1939," writes Tony Montford. "I cannot forecast you the action of Russia. It is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, but perhaps there is a key. That key is Russian national interest." I felt this quote would not be out of place in describing the ongoing situation in Ukraine where Russia, once again (83 years later) has kept everyone guessing!"