Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: July 1: Not sure what to do here

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Advice for tourists

1. Don't talk so damn much. Don't sit next to us. Keep at least one metre of personal space. Don't tip. Don't haggle. Shut up. Drink more. (Finland, in case you were