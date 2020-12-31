Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: January 01: If the name fits

2 minutes to read

Ana Samways
By:

News nostalgia

In February 1961, Harold Roth, director of the East Orange Library in New Jersey, made news by having arrest warrants made out for 14 people with overdue books. The degree of overdueness ranged