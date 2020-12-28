Website of the Year

Sideswipe: December 29: The good old days of beer ads

Ana Samways
Good responsible alcohol advertising in NZ Motoring magazine 1947. Spotted by Frank Filbry.
Animals behaving badly

1.My dog will randomly stop and lie down no matter where he is if he doesn't fancy the direction/place you are going. We call in flomping. It can be embarrassing when