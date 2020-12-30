Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: December 31: Mum is a heavy sleeper

3 minutes to read

Ana Samways
By:

New Year traditions from around the world

1. In Spain, it's customary to eat 12 grapes at midnight on New Year's Eve, representing good luck for each of the coming 12 months.
2. In the Netherlands,