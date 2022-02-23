Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: February 24: Crime against pies

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Lost Lego

In 1997 a giant wave swept 4.8 million Lego pieces into waters off the coast of Cornwall. A quarter of a century later, the tiny plastic toys are still washing up on